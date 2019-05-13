Jennifer Lopez has a mini star on her hands! In her latest YouTube vlog, the Dinero singer’s 11-year-old daughter puts her vocal chops on display. During a session with her coach, Stevie Mackey for her upcoming performance on Today, Emme proudly entered the room to check in on her mother. Always the proud mom, the 49-year-old musician used the opportunity to showcase Emme’s talent.

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme put on a special performance for her mother

Stevie accompanied Emme on the piano as she flexed her vocal ability during a performance of Alicia Keys’ hit If I Ain’t Got You. During her daughter’s performance, Jennifer offered tips and harmonized with her. Once the song was over, the Medicine singer and the rest of the room (including her mother Lupe) celebrated the little lady. “We should have her come out and do something on tour,” the proud mom said as she hugged her little girl.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez sits down for her toughest interview to date with her twins

“We should have her come out and do something.” Taking after her mother, Emme seemed keen on the idea, nodding along as her mom shared her idea. This isn’t the first time JLo and Marc Anthony’s little lady has joined her mom for her close up. In December, Emme starred as she younger version of Jennifer in the video for her single Limitless. The Hustlers star celebrated her daughter’s accomplishment.

Jennifer shares Emme and her twin brother Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony

“When I tell you she was so amazing, and I was so proud. I forgot that I was directing my first video, it was all about her.” After having a chance to see the finished product, the El Anillo singer couldn’t be happier. “When you see the video, it’s so empowering,” she said. Adding: “Just to see her doing this but like for women. It talks about being limitless, it talks about having second acts, it’s a beautiful message as well, and great to share with her, doing that. We really bonded.”

WATCH THE SWEET MOMENT BELOW