Eva Longoria celebrates her first Mother's Day with 'little piece of love' Santiago

Eva Longoria is one proud mama! The Powerhouse Latina celebrated her first Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 13. For the occasion, the 43-year-old took to her Instagram to celebrate the little man who made her dream come true. “My first Mother’s Day! I don’t even remember life before this little piece of love entered it! Everyday is a blessing I cherish with all my heart! Thank you for choosing me stinky butt! I love you papa,” she wrote. Next to the sweet message was a picture of her ten-month-old son Santiago Baston grinning as he sits in his high chair.

Eva and her husband Jose Bastón welcomed their baby boy last year. The day wasn’t just dedicated to her baby boy. The Desperate Housewives alum also took a moment to celebrate her mother. “Who I am today is because of her,” she captioned the photo that feature her mother. “Hard work, compassion, education – it all stared with her. Celebrating all of the true originals this #MothersDay weekend because they’re worth it. @lorealmakeup.”

The Mexican beauty spent her holiday away from home with her boys. Over the weekend, Eva shared that she traveled to Cannes with some serious baggage. “Made it to Cannes with all 14 pieces of luggage! Santi has just as many pieces as I do! #YesWeCannes #lorealista.” Mother’s Day weekend isn’t the only time Eva is proud to celebrate and travel with her baby boy. Since his arrival in June – the Dora and the Lost City of Gold star has shared her baby boy’s milestone moments.

Earlier this month, the proud mama opened up about the one rule she broke when it came to baby boy Bastón. “It’s so funny because before he was born my husband and I said, ‘we’re not going to post too much,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “’We’re going to keep that life private.’ And every day I’m like ‘I have to post this. This is so cute.’” Adding: “Yeah, that totally went out the window. It’s no longer my Instagram.”