“You wake up, flawless / Post up, flawless...” Yes, Beyoncé, you do! Beyoncé Giselle Knowles was born in Houston, Texas and became known for being Destiny’s Child’s team leader, but how did the Texan girl manage to succeed as a solo artist in the incredibly tough music world after taking second place in a musical reality show?

Soon thereafter, the girl group 'Girl's Tyme' became Destiny’s Child. The group was managed by Beyoncé’s father, who quit his job to become their full time manager, while Beyoncé’s mother continued working in her hair salon and served as the group’s stylist and seamstress.

A few years after the group was formed, the stars took a hiatus to focus on their solo careers, but after three years they came back and achieved international fame.

After splitting once again, in 2016 Beyoncé released her second album, B’Day, on her 35th birthday and it was an instant hit. The album featured the song Deja Vu with her husband Jay-Z. Another popular hit from the album was Irreplaceable.

In 2013 she released her album Beyoncé without any promotion and in 2019 a Netflix documentary was released, called Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé. Throughout the years Beyoncé has worked silently on new music and projects, and today she has countless of awards, records and was nicknamed Queen B. by her multitude of international fans (aka, the 'beyhive').