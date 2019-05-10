Congratulations to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West! The couple welcomed their fourth baby on Friday, May 10. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced the news on Twitter. "He's here and he's perfect," she wrote, confirming the birth of her baby, who, like her third child Chicago, was born via surrogate.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome their fourth baby Photo: Instagram/kimkardashian

Kim was sceduled to appear on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Thursday, May 9, but had to cancel because her surrogate had gone in to labor and was rushed to the hospital. Instead, Kim's older sister Kourtney Kardashian surprised the audience (and Kris Jenner) by showing up with six of the momager's grandchildren. "So, my mom doesn’t even know this, but Kim’s surrogate went into labor, so she’s at the hospital," she revealed to Ellen to which Kris replied: "What! What are we doing here?"

Kim also revealed that the new baaby looks just like Chicago. "He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," she shared with her fans on Twitter. Kim and Kanye already have three children together—North, Saint and Chicago. Now, they've welcomed their fourth baby, making it a family of six.

"He's here and he's perfect," the reality star wrote on Twitter, confirming the news Photo: Instagram/kimkardashian

On Met Monday, fans speculated that Kim had already gone into labor, but she quickly squashed those rumors when she wrote on Twitter, "Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that’s not true! It’s Met Monday, I’m in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol."

Pictures of the newborn are yet to be released, but the celebrity couple will surely be sharing photos soon. stay tuned!