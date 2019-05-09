Sofia Vergara was living the typical teenage life as a 17-year-old, hanging out at the beach in her native Barranquilla, Colombia, when a photographer approached her, effectively 'discovering' her and jumpstarting her modeling career due to her natural good looks.

The model-turned-actress got her big break as the face of Pepsi throughout Latin America in the 1990s, and although she studied dentistry in college, she left it behind to pursue show business full time.

In 1998, Sofia and her family relocated to Miami where she hosted game shows and was cast in several small roles in American films. It took nearly ten years for the Colombian beauty to get her big break. In 2009, Sofia became Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the ABC hit series Modern Family and the rest is history! Check out the video above for all the scoop on how Sofia got her start.