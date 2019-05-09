It’s hard to keep up with the Kardashians! But these highlights from their show will launch you back in time and remind you of some of the best and funniest moments.

Khloé, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian may very well be iconic figures of our time, at least as it pertains to pop culture. Their hysterical comments, ugly cries and tight-knit family bond has kept us entertained for 16 (and counting!) seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. With so much footage, it can be hard to remember some of the show's highlights. Luckily for you, HOLA! USA has traced back some of the show's funniest moments and we are sure they will make your day.

Check it out below!

Loading the player...

MORE: KIM KARDASHIAN AND SERENA WILLIAMS SERVE MCDONALD'S AT MET GALA AFTER-PARTY