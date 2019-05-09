Recently, David Beckham was found to be guilty of texting and driving, which lead to the ex-soccer player's license being suspended, effectively keeping Beckham off the road. The events culminated in a court hearing on May 9, 2019 where a London courthouse sustained the driving ban for another six months.

By all accounts, the court's sentence was fashionably received by the former captain of the English soccer selection. Upon entering the courthouse, the 44-year-old looked dapper, sporting a fitted, charcoal-colored suit and tie. The image of Beckham making his entrance to the court of law reminded viewers of his red carpet appearances.

Beckham has always been one with an eye for fashion - the entrepreneur likes to look the part during any event. We needn't look too far back to when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, married at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on May 19, 2018. His three-piece suit was the epitome of decorum, and his wife, Victoria Beckham, fashionably color-coordinated her sleek navy blue dress to match David's grey tailor-made suit.

Beckham commited the serious infraction in November 2018, which was then reported by a witness.

While this isn't the first time the president of the Inter Miami FC team commits this type of slip-up - in January he was clocked driving over the speed limit in London - Beckham has owned up to his errors. This previous infraction was dismissed due to an administrative issue, as the notice of infraction arrived after the deadline to contest it.

Beckham's project in Florida

In 2014, David Beckham's venture - the formation of a soccer team called Inter Miami FC - was officially announced and met with great fanfare. While his dream of bringing the MLS to Florida was postponed for five years due to several obstacles, it seems his plans are finally coming to fruition.

On April 2, 2019, Beckham received the official approval by the city of Ft. Lauderdale, FL to develop Lockhart Stadium right on site. This is the first huge step toward achieving his dream of bringing soccer fever to the Sunshine State.