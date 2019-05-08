George Clooney's hilarious reaction to the idea of being Archie Harrison's godfather

Don’t count on George Clooney to be Archie Harrison's godfather. The Catch-22 star opened up about the possibility of getting the title from his parents and good friends, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “That would be a bad idea,” he told Jimmy Kimmel. "I shouldn’t be the godfather. I’m a father of twins and I can barely do that.” The 58-year-old held firm to his answer when the late-night talk show host asked if he would do it if the opportunity presented itself. George quipped: “I should not be anybody’s godfather.”

George Clooney joked about the idea of being baby Sussex's godfather Photo: Getty Images

George and his wife Amal Clooney have formed a bond with the royal couple. The actor and the human rights attorney proudly attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal wedding in May. George and Archie already have a special connection. Harry and Meghan welcomed their son on May 6 – the same day the Money Monster star turned 58.

How does the A-list actor feel about sharing his birthday? “It’s a little irritating, because that kid is really stealing my thunder,” he joked with Entertainment Tonight. “This was my day. I was sharing it already with Orson Welles and Sigmund Freud.” The father-of-two has nothing but love for the royal couple and their new bundle,” he said. “They’re a lovely couple, so it’s very exciting. As for any advice for the pair, the movie star noted that he isn’t in the place to give tips. “I don’t give them advice,” he joked. “I mean at 58 really, you just walk with a walker.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are friends with the Catch-22 star and his wife Photo: Getty Images

Harry and Meghan’s son made his debut to the world, two days after his birth, on May 8. The proud parents shared their excitement about their new bundle. “It’s magic,” Meghan said about motherhood. “I mean. I have the two best guys in the world. It’s pretty amazing.”