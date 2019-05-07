Meghan Markle's 'Suits' leading man Patrick J. Adams hints at royal baby playdate

There could a Suits reunion and a royal baby playdate in the works. Meghan Markle’s former co-star Patrick J. Adams sent a sweet wish to the new mom and her husband, and hinted at a possible playdate. “Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents,” the actor tweeted. “Learned first hand 7 months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure. #playdateseason.”

Patrick J. Adams hinted at a playdate with his daughter and the royal baby in his message to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Photo: Getty Images

The former Suits star and his wife Troian Belisario proudly welcomed their first child in October – the same month Meghan and Harry announced that they were expecting their baby. Meghan, 37, and Patrick, 37, starred alongside each other in the USA legal drama from 2011-2018.

Patrick was one of the many famous faces who supported his longtime friend and co-star during her royal wedding last May. The Pillow Talk actor wasn’t the only person to reach out and send love to the royal couple. Michelle Obama, makeup artist Daniel Martin and the royal family all reacted to the news. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to react, writing "Congrats M&H," over a photo of the royal baby announcement.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child on May 6 Photo: Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child – a boy – in the early hours of May 6. The royal couple shared the news via their official Instagram account. Later on in the day, proud dad Prince Harry gave reporters an update on his wife and their new bundle. “As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing,” he said.

“But this little thing is absolutely to die for so I'm absolutely over the moon." The Duke also revealed that the pair have yet to come up with a name for their baby boy – and plan on introducing him to the world in the coming days.