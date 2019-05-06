Spoilers ahead...

Interrupting baby Sussex news to bring you some other crucial piece of information. Danaerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains...yes, that one - well, the lady enjoys having a sip or two of a Starbucks tall latte as she plots murderous revenge on Cersei and the House of Lannister at Kings Landing, as the rest of us do. The fourth episode of the last season of Game of Thrones aired last night, and in true GoT fashion, it broke our hearts. Daenerys lost two very important people on her team—one of her dragons Rhaegal and best friend/trusted advisor/Westeros cool girl Missandei. But it wasn't just these losses that had the people buzzing—a few hawk-eyed Twitter users pointed out that the episode mistakenly left a Starbucks cup in one of the episode's scenes. Scroll for the hot cup of venti tea!

The latest Game of Thrones episode featured an anachronism—a Starbucks cup was pictured during one of the show's scenes

Let me set the scene: The army of the living are celebrating their epic and heroic win against the Night Army in Winterfell's extremely cozy dining hall. Daenarys is handing out Lordships, and everyone is treating Jon Snow like the King he rightfully is. Then, the camera pans out and we see a Starbucks cup (yes, Starbucks) casually sitting in front of Khaleesi.

You're telling me they had TWO YEARS to put together a decent show and they couldn't even spot the goddamn Starbucks cup in Winterfell??!?! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8opg7nyydv — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) 6 de mayo de 2019

Not ones to miss the opportunity to jump on the viral train, Twitter users were quick to poke fun at the mistake. "Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains, and Drinker of Pumpkin Spice," one user wrote. Another wrote, "you think Daenerys is a soy or almond milk kinda girl when she gets her Starbucks fix?"

my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9 — zane (@zane) 6 de mayo de 2019

The show's creators have yet to comment on the mistake that was seen by millions.