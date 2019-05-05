While an engagement ring is still up in the air, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott definitely just made their relationship a little bit more permanent, simultaneously nailing down matching accessories for the Met Gala 2019. The famous pair got inked this week, with celebrity tattoo artist Jonathan Valena sharing a glimpse at the moment on his Instagram. His video shows the 21-year-old makeup mogul giving her 28-year-old rapper love some new upper arm art during the wild birthday bash she threw him on Tuesday, April 30. Although Stormi's mom and dad have yet to flaunt their matching new designs, we may know what they are!

Scroll to watch the video

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get matching love tattoos? Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Jonathan, who has inked the likes of Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner, might have hinted at Kylie and Travis’ art in the caption. “T.S. <3 K.J.” he simply wrote. With music pounding in the background, there’s not much to hear in the video, save for the reality star squealing as the tattoo needle she holds makes contact with Travis’ arm.

RELATED: Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott engaged?

It was not the only matching tattoo Travis received that night. The birthday boy also got the word “RAGER” penned in red ink on the outside of his right hand, along with his friend Kid Cudi. While Kylie has not shared anything about her tat, perhaps she will debut it at the highly-anticipated Met Gala on Monday, May 6. It would be good timing, given that the small skin work would have had ample time to heal. Her and Travis already have tiny coordinating butterfly tattoos on their ankles, but we’re excited to see if this latest ink is indeed a love proclamation.

Kylie took over the Universal Studios lot for her baby daddy’s big celebration, decking out a hangar with items related to his Cactus Jack Nike collaboration. With a gas station-like atmosphere, the bash flaunted custom decor, a whirling Slurpee machine, the tattoo table and a Cactus Jack shoe cake. It was a starry outing, with Kylie’s sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kendall spotted partying.