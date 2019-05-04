It’s the final countdown to the Met Gala 2019. The most exclusive event of the year is merely two days away, thickening the New York City air into a buzzing wave of excitement, and we’re freshening up on every detail we can. For instance, did you know that three of the entertainment world’s biggest names share hosting duties with the fundraiser’s staple leader Anna Wintour this year? Yes, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and Serena Williams were tapped to co-chair the glittering evening.

Lady Gaga at the Met Gala in 2016

Gucci’s Creative Director Alessandra Michele was also named by the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute to host along with the triumphant trio and Anna. Their year’s exhibition is entitled “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” a play on the famous Susan Sontag essay Notes on Camp. Annually, guests are encouraged to dress to theme, so absurd and over-the-top looks can be expected.

MORE: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's royal presence is requested at the Met Gala 2019

Of course, if anyone knows how to nail campy it’s Mother Monster herself, who has fashioned a glorious career out of turning outrageous into iconic. It's been a particularly special year for Gaga as she was the toast of the town for her starring turn in A Star Is Born. Strutting down carpet after carpet in Hollywood glamour, we hope the 33-year-old creative steps back into her more outlandish style mode for the Gala. She certainly did on her plane ride to NYC!

Lady Gaga jet settin' to the Met Gala Photo: Instagram/@ladygaga

“Met Gala here we come,” she wrote alongside a photo of her donning a fruity frock by Mark Jacobs. “Destination ‘Camp,’ so excited to co-chair Anna’s event. #MetGala #MarcJacobs #(and I didn’t shave my legs for 4 days which really completes the look) #ZoomIn #ladygaga #fashion thank you @sarahtannomakeup for the jacob’s shwag.” It marked the acclaimed artist's first post in well over a month.

MORE: J.Lo and A-Rod have their own important job at this year's gala

Serena also took to Instagram to share her gala eagerness. The tennis star posted a cryptic video on her story, promoting the 6th annual Gala After Party. It seems she will be hosting that as well, with the help from fellow celebrities Kim Kardashian West, Travis Scott and La La Anthony.

Step inside the 2019 Met Gala with us on Monday, May 6, as we bring you all the best coverage.