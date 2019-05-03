One thing's for sure—Kelly Clarkson knows that the show must go on. After hosting the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, the 37-year-old singer had to undergo emergency surgery to remove her appendix. She confirmed the news on Twitter, writing that she "may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain."

Kelly Clarkson underwent emergency surgery to remove her appendix hours after hosting the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Kelly was suffering from appendicitis all week. Hours after hosting the show in Las Vegas, she immediately flew straight home to L.A. and had the procedure done the next morning.

MORE: Sofia Carson's stunning whimsical look from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards blew us away

The Broken & Beautiful singer also shared she underwent the procedure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and is "feeling awesome" after the surgery.

Not gonna lie.... I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain 😬 BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix 🤣 #TheShowMustGoOn 💁🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/eL9HoVlSiM — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) 2 de mayo de 2019

She shared the news and updates with her fans on Twitter, writing: "Not gonna lie.... I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix #TheShowMustGoOn"

The singer shared updates with her fans on Twitter, writing that she's "feeling awesome"

The night before she removed her appendix, Kelly hosted the Billboard Music Awards for the second year in a row. During the night, she performed twice, including the opening number that featured a medley of songs nominated that night. Next up, Kelly is slated to return as a judge on NBC's The Voice.