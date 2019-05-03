Any time Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walk the red carpet together they cause a stir – but their joint appearance at the Detective Pikachu premiere on Thursday really sent excitement levels off the scale. Why? The pair surprised fans with the cutest baby bump reveal – confirming they are expecting their third child!

Gossip Girl star Blake showcased her blossoming tummy in a yellow embellished gown from Rebecca’s Pre-Fall 2019 collection, which featured tie waist detailing that accentuated her bump. Clearly, there’s another stylish pregnancy in store from the actress, who accessorized with gold and diamond bracelets, colorful rings, and high strappy stilettos. Finishing the look to perfection, she wore her blonde mane in tight corkscrew curls.

The new baby will be a little brother or sister to Blake and Ryan two daughters – James, four, and Inez, two. The couple wed in 2012 after they met while filming Green Lantern. The couple did surprise baby bump red carpet reveals with James and Inez, since they prefer to keep their family life out of the public eye and don’t typically issue statements about personal details like pregnancies.

Though the couple don’t release photos of their daughters or bring them to public events, they did take them along when Ryan was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016. Blake has previously revealed they want their children to have “normal” lives, despite their privileged upbringing. "Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had," she told Marie Claire. "We don't ever want to rob them of what we had, because we'd feel really selfish."