Shakira, J Balvin and Maluma are names you automatically think of when someone says Colombian musicians. These stars have unique sounds that have made them household names in the States. And now, Colombian group Morat is quickly doing the same. Juan Pablo Isaza, Martín Vargas, Simon Vargas and Juan Pablo Villamil have known each other for 20 years, since they were five years old in Bogotá, and their fans around the world have gotten familiar with them as their music has taken them near and far. On their recent tour, it has been time for the United States to get acquainted with their meaningful songs and charming ways.

The foursome has been traveling across the country introducing many new fans to their sound and style. HOLA! USA caught up with them backstage before their first NYC concert where they chatted about trying deep dish pizza in Chicago and cheesesteaks in Philadelphia as well as wanting to collaborate with country superstars Dan + Shay. Watch the video above to learn why Morat needs to be added immediately to your playlist and see how this is just the beginning for them… in the U S of A.