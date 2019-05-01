What do you gift the man who has everything? If you're David Beckham's wife, the answer is: deodorant!

Happy birthday, David Beckham! The soccer legend is turning 44 years old today (May 2), and his family is treating him like a king...well, kind of. Apparently, his wife Victoria Beckham gifted him with—wait for it—deodorant on this very special day. But that's not all—the rest of his family also pitched in with some "cheeky" cards and sausage sandwiches. Keep scrolling to see how the Beckham family celebrates birthdays!

Victoria Beckham celebrates her husband David Beckham's 44th birthday by gifting him with deodorant

First things first: Victoria shared a sweet birthday message to her husband on her Instagram account. "Happy Birthday @davidbeckham You are our everything xxx We love u so much x Kisses," she captioned alongside a photo of the couple holding hands. In the photo, you can see her engagement ring as well as David's tattooed arms.

"Clean deodorant from my wife. I did ask for it though," he joked on his Instagram story Photo: Instagram/davidbeckham

As for the deodorant, David shared on his stories that Victoria gifted him with deodorant. La Roche-Posay deodorant, to be exact, which in Victoria's defense, seems to be legit deodorant. It's anti-odor, anti-humidity and is great for sensitive skin. "Clean deodorant from my wife. I did ask for it though," he joked.

The kids—Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven—also showed some love to their father on this special day. Romeo shared a photo along with the caption, “Happy birthday dad I hope you have an amazing day, love you so much" and also shared his birthday card, which was colored grey and read: "Dad, I got you this card because it matches your hair."

The youngest of the bunch, Harper, was especially excited to be celebrating her father's birthday. In a video captured by Victoria, the little girl is describing all the preparations they've done for the party. “It’s daddy’s birthday, me and mummy have been wrapping these and putting these down,” she sweetly said. “Happy birthday daddy! Love you! Bye!”

Basically the Beckham family is perfect, and while we may not be able to partake in the festivities, we can smell like them by buying La Roche-Posay. Cheerio!