Becky G celebrates having a 'full circle' career moment with latest single

Becky G’s career has come full circle. The Green Light Go songstress opened up about the new crossover success of her latest single, Next to You. “I’ve been living my career in that Latin space for a couple of years now. But listening to my song on Top 40 radio for the first time in forever was so crazy,” she told Billboard. “It was such a full circle moment for me. At 15-years-old, I heard myself on the radio for the first time and now, I’m 22.”

Becky G opened up about the full circle moment she is having in her career Photo: Getty Images

The single, which features DJ Digital Farm Animals and RVSSIAN, premiered last week and has been reaching success on streaming services. Next to You’s music video has already gain over three million views on YouTube. The LBD songstress credits the early start in her career for her musical network and opportunities. “The amazing opportunities that I’ve had in the past to collaborate with so many amazing artists, it just makes me really proud."

GLAM: Becky G, Cardi B and more of the best glam looks from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

"It makes me so inspired for this next chapter in my career,” she said. “It’s awesome.” Becky representing for the Latin community during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1. The starlet, who attended the Latin Billboard Awards last wek, celebrated the evening with her big bro Maluna. In a clip posted on his Instagram stories, the Mala Mia singer and Becky gave their followers some pre show love.

Photo: Instagram/@beckyg

MORE: Becky G talks girl power at the Billboard Music Awards

The Banana singer even ended her night on a high note, as she met one of her favorite groups, BTS. "Almost wanted to cry when @sherinnnnnn told me @bts.bighitofficial wanted me to come down to their dressing room to hang out.... like what is life. THEY’RE SO NICE #BTSArmy ‬#BBMAs."