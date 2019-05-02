In a surprise turn of events that even Bran Stark, aka the three-eyed raven, could not have predicted, Sophie Turner and former fiancé Joe Jonas sealed the deal and got hitched less than two hours after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. In true Vegas fashion, the long-time couple obtained a marriage license on Wednesday, May 1st in Nevada, according to E! News. Talk about a 'jump' in the dark! (No Game of Thrones spoilers here, thank you very much!)

Love prevails at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards - meet Mr. and Mrs. Joe Jonas!

The GoT beauty and the eldest Jonas have been dating since November 2016. They were engaged just eleven months later and now, just a year and a half after the engagement, the couple are the newest Mr. and Mrs. Jonas. And now that we're doing a little math, that's eight months after younger brother, Nick Jonas, married actress Priyanka Chopra, in what Joe hilariously referred to as Nick's "18 weddings." It seems Joe and Sophie got wrapped up in the Vegas vibe and said I do before a small celeb audience, which included Diplo, Dan + Shay and of course, the rest of the Jonas Brothers.

Netizens quickly caught wind of the nuptials when the DJ started posting the ceremony on his Instagram Stories. "Gonna hit this wedding real quick," Diplo wrote.

Walking into a large room complete with an audience, Sophie makes her way 'down the aisle' wearing a veil and bridal gown. Unsurprisingly, it seems as though an Elvis Presley impersonator presided over the ceremony. Once the happy couple exchanged vows, they skipped over the typical wedding bands and swapped ring pops instead!

Joe kept true to his word, as the singer confirmed that he and Sophie would marry summer 2019. This doesn't necessarily mean there won't be a big bash to follow, as back in March the 29-year-old Sucker singer also promised a "flag rugby game at the [summer] wedding, and a flag football game." In an interview with The Late Late Show TV host James Corden, Joe further joked that "if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms, [he would] be very proud.'

"I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be a lot of fun," Joe said during his interview with James.

Here's to the happy couple, and are we ever so glad this wedding was nothing like the infamous Red Wedding!