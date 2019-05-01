It’s been six years since the Jonas Brothers were last seen together as a band. In mid-February, they announced their return to the stage and the New Jersey natives chose the 2019 Billboard Music Awards as the special occasion to reunite. However, their triumphant return didn't only involve them, but also the special women in their lives. Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas are back together with their respective partners, Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra.

That’s right! The Jonas Brothers are no longer young teenage boys and have made their epic return to the BBMA's as grown men – bringing back dreams to their millions of fans, who were left with a broken heart when they announced their separation in 2013.

Each of the Jonas bros graced the red carpet accompanied by their gorgeous girls. Kevin arrived with his wife Danielle, with whom he has two daughters, Alena and Valentina, latched onto his arm. Joe also appeared with his soon-to-be-wife, actress Sophie Turner. And of course, Nick Jonas, who is only five months into marriage with his stunning wife, Priyanka.

During their red carpet moment, each of the ‘Jonas girls’ posed and flashed a dazzling smile at the camera. Danielle looked beautiful in a dark sequined dress with a daring high slit. Sophie, who plays Ayra Stark in the fan-obsessed Game of Thrones, was one of the most fashion-forward in a printed jumpsuit by Louis Vuitton. Meanwhile, Priyanka looked radiant in a stunning white sequins gown by Zuhair Murad.

After blessing their fans with new music, the moment they’d all been waiting for finally arrived when they appeared onstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Kevin, Joe and Nick performed top hits like Jealous, Cake by The Ocean and their latest single, Sucker. Their girls proudly watched them from the front row, and their admiration was beyond obvious as all couldn’t stop singing and dancing to their beats, proving they’re their number one fans.

One of the most incredible moments during their musical number was when they left the stage to walk through the first rows and surprise! Nick came across his wifey and couldn’t resist giving her a sweet kiss. Too cute!

Back in March, when the Jonas Brothers announced their grand return, the public was thrilled about the new music video for Sucker. The faces looked all too familiar as all their ladies star in the music clip. The song's been a huge success and has garnered millions of views.