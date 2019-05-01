Maluma officially shared some big news! The HP singer took to his Instagram on Wednesday, May 1, to announce the release of his highly-anticipated album. “TODAY IS A SPECIAL DAY..Today begins the pre-order of my new album # 1111. I leave the cover and the list of songs. May 17 is the official release date / Pre-order # 1111 beginning today. The album will be officially available on May 17. let's get ittttt!,” he wrote next to a picture of the album cover.

Maluma announced the release date for his upcoming album 11:11

11:11 will be the singer’s first album since the release of 2018’s F.A.M.E. The Corazón singer shared a snap of the 16 song tracklist. Maluma’s latest record has guest spots from some of the biggest names in music including Madonna, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Zion & Lennox and Ricky Martin, who reacted to the exciting news. “Mucho éxito brother!” the Livin' La Vida Loca singer wrote next to the picture.

AWW: See what special moment brought Maluma to tears

The Mala Mía singer also got support from fellow musician J Balvin, who wrote: “A romper.” The Colombian superstar’s big news came after he shared that he is releasing a 90 minute documentary about his rise to fame via YouTube. The news also comes ahead of Maluma and Madonna’s world premiere performance of their latest single Medellín at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

MORE: Maluma surprises fans with a performance in an unexpected venue

Fans will have a chance to sing along with the Colombian heartthrob as he hits the road for his 11:11 World Tour this fall. The tour – which will be his first since undergoing a knee operation – will hit 21 cities in North America. Earlier his year, the singer opened up about his excitement to get back to the music and the road. I’m working out and trying to get better every day,” he shared. “I have my projects. I have my next single. I’m going to do an American tour. Now that I’m recovering, I want to be back in the game as soon as possible, because I miss singing and being on stage.”