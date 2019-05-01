Kylie Jenner’s beau, Travis Scott, celebrated his birthday on April 30, and like all extravagant birthday celebrations that go on in the Kardashian-Jenner family (read: Kourtney Kardashian’s 40th), this one was no exception. The Goosebumps rapper turned 28 in style thanks to his girlfriend, who decorated their house and threw him a gas station themed party at Bootsy Bellows complete with a giant Nike Trainer cake, personalized black and white candies with an image of Kylie and Travis giving a kiss on the cheek to their baby girl, Stormi. It even included his and hers tattoos.

From the look of Kylie’s Instagram stories, the birthday bash was one for the books as everything inside was an ode to his clothing brand, Cactus Jack – including glass cleaners, motor oil and even a Hennessy slurpee machine. Oh, yeah!

And even though it wasn’t her birthday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder dressed to impress in a skintight jersey mini dress by Unravel Project featuring lace-up ties along the front and ruched detailing. The 21-year-old finished her look with strappy lace-up heels and a brown croc bag. As for her hair, the mom-of-one kept her gorgeous long locks straight and parted down the middle.

In her stories the reality star appears getting a tattoo; however, she has yet to show off what ink she and her beau each got. The birthday boy also gave a glimpse of the lavish gift he got from his wifey. On his stories the Sicko Mode singer posted a photo of a silver Lamborghini with a massive red bow and he wrote, “Wifey you go in every time.”