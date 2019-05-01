Eva Longoria broke this rule when it came to her son and she isn't sorry about it

Eva Longoria has no problem breaking this rule when it comes to her ten-month-old son. The Grand Hotel actress initially insisted on not showing little Santiago off on social media, but that plan went out of the window as soon as he was born. “It’s so funny because before he was born my husband and I said, ‘we’re not going to post too much,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “’We’re going to keep that life private.’ And every day I’m like ‘I have to post this. This is so cute.’” Adding: “Yeah, that totally went out the window. It’s no longer my Instagram.”

The 44-year-old and her husband Jose Bastón welcomed Santi last year. The first-time mommy and her baby their grand debut on the cover of HOLA! USA. Since, Eva has taken to her Instagram to showcase various milestones. Whether it’s motor skills or first-time travel. Earlier this week, the actress shared a picture of her baby boy’s adorable smile. “Oh hello 4 tooth baby,” she wrote on Instagram next to a photo of her smiling baby.

“Happy Tuesday everyone!!!” Eva and Santi will share another special milestone this month, which is sure to bring another more sentimental post. The Latina Powerhouse will celebrate her first Mother’s Day with her baby boy by her side. “I don't share him very much. I hog him all the time," she told Entertainment Tonight about the idea of having a day just for mom.

"I'm always traveling with him. I'm actually going to be in Cannes this year with him on Mother's Day, so he'll be with me and I'll be hogging him all to myself. That's my gift. Just to be able to spend time with him." In light of all of the special moments, the Dora and the Lost City of Gold star has one simple request. “Diamonds.”