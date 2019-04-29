There’s no doubt Roselyn Sanchez and her husband Eric Winter are one of the cutest couples in the entertainment industry. The Puerto Rican beauty and the 42-year-old actor have been married for more than ten years, and after years of love, dedication and two children, Sebella Rose, seven, and Dylan Gabriel, one, the cute couple looks to be more in love than ever. The Grand Hotel star took to Instagram to reminisce about their wedding day with a cute snap featuring the just-married couple and her two dogs.

Roselyn took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of her and Eric Winter on their wedding day in 2008 Photo: Instagram/@roselynsanchez

MORE: Roselyn Sanchez's daughter celebrates milestone with her dad, Eric Winter

Next to the sweet pic, the 46-year-old wrote, “At our wedding in Puerto Rico...of course with two of my dogs (my lovely Mota who’s in heaven and my chubby Maraca).” The two appear joyful and happy as one does on their wedding day, not to mention ageless! The mom-of-two is hotter than ever and, well, Eric? Same!

Eric and Roselyn are one of the cutest couples in the entertainment industry

The Mr. and Mrs. tied the knot on November 29, 2008 and hosted a beautiful ceremony in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico – near Roselyn’s hometown. According to InStyle, the love birds met at an L.A. party in 2005, and two years later, Eric popped the question. "I was petrified she would drop the ring," he told the publication. "It never left the box. She accepted; I shut the box and told her she could see it again on land."

MORE: Roselyn Sanchez's baby boy has this reaction to her being away for work

Fast forward to the present-day and their daughter and son are the primary joy of their lives. Roselyn and Eric both often take to their social media accounts to give shoutouts to their kids and are always sharing with their fans and followers sweet family moments featuring all four of them.

Since marrying, their family has grown to four Photo: Instagram/@ebwinter

Just last week, the star TV star shared a picture with her little girl taking on the role of makeup assistant with her momma. “Our makeup assistant for the day,” she wrote.