Roselyn Sanchez and more stars react as Eva Longoria shows off son's latest milestone

Somebody is adding more teeth to his smile! Eva Longoria took to her Instagram on Tuesday, April 30, to share a aww-worthy picture of her son Santiago in celebration of his latest milestone. “Oh hello 4 tooth baby! Happy Tuesday everyone!!!” In the photo, Eva and Jose Bastón’s ten-month-old son flashes a toothy grin for the camera as he sits in a car seat. Santi proudly shows off his two front top and bottom teeth for the camera. The Grand Hotel producer’s picture got a much love from her followers and friends.

Roselyn Sanchez commented, “Omg!! Mini Pepe!!! The Office star Mindy Kaling wrote: “So cute.” Eva’s dear friend and fellow actress Holly Robinson Peete shared her excitement writing: “4 teeth!!” Santi’s latest milestone comes after he spent some time away with his mommy and daddy on an island vacation at St. Barths. Over the weekend, the 44-year-old shared a picture of her little boy sporting some adorable avocado swimwear.

MORE: Eva Longoria rocks red host bikini ten months after giving birth

“My little avocado,” she captioned the picture. In another cute post from her family vacation, the Desperate Housewives star capture her son during one of his zen moments. “Yoga baby!!! Where did he learn this?” In the cute snap, Santi gets in downward dog, showing off his little yogi skills. Mario Lopez, Victoria Beckham and Serena Williams all gushed over Eva’s son. In February, Eva shared that her little boy wasn’t so little anymore.

The Grand Hotel producer proudly documents her baby boy's milestones

MORE: Eva Longoria's son bonds with Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper – see the sweet pic

The Dora and the Lost City of Gold star updated her followers on his eight month milestone via Instagram story. “My little angel turned 8 months yesterday and it all going to fast!! He’s moving and shaking now [baby emoji] #BabyBaston.” Eva holds the phone as Santiago scoots across the floor on his hands and knees to grab a toy ball. “He’s crawling ya’ll…he’s on the move. On the move.”