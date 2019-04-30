Hi, hello, hola! Today marks a very special birthday in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kylie Jenner's boo Travis Scott is turning 27 years young today (April 30), and in true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, Kylie simultaneously wished him a happy birthday and dropped some major news for all the fans out there. Keep scrolling to read what these two lovebirds have up their sleeves!

Kylie Jenner wished Travis Scott a happy birthday in a sweet Instagram post Photo: Instagram/kyliejenner

Firstly, the 21-year-old makeup mogul wished him all the birthday wishes by posting a sweet gallery that featured some never-before-seen Kylie/Travis/Stormi moments. One picture features the celebrity couple posing for a selfie in their ultra-luxe bathroom, while another sees them hugging their daughter Stormi and all three are wearing Astroworld merch. It's all very cute.

"Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling," Kylie wrote as the caption. "My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday 🎉🎁 let’s f**k around and have another baby."

Did you catch that? "Let’s f**k around and have another baby," SHE WROTE. See below for the actual ~evidence~.

This could just be a joke, but it could also mean something or someone in the horizon. And Travis seems down for the idea. He responded to the post and wrote, “I love u mama/Wifey. We shall rage 4ever." He also posted his own photo on Insta showing off the decorations Kylie surprised him with, which included Stormi wrapping paper. ”Going Ham all day blessed to see another year wit family and friends. Love everyone that help me in my life," he captioned.

