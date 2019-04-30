A typical day at “the office” for Salma Hayek involves wearing a skintight leather suit and blonde wig like it’s no big deal. Yeah, it’s not the average setting. However, something that proves celebrities are just like us, is how excited she gets when her husband, François-Henri Pinault, visits her at work. On Tuesday, the Mexican actress took to Instagram to share her excitement when her love stopped by the set of The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. In the photo she appears in full costume embracing her man with her arms around his neck and one leg up.

Salma took to the 'gram to show her love for her "real husband" Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

Meanwhile, François-Henri stands with his arm around her waist and a shy smile on his face. “I love when my real husband visits me at the office!” she wrote next to the cute pic. The international couple are a prime example that marriage and true love prevails. Salma and her husband have been married for ten years after tying the knot at a courthouse in Paris on February 14, 2009.

The power couple have been married for ten years and have 11-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma

The Frida actress and the French businessman first met in 2006, and in 2007 they welcomed their daughter, Valentina Paloma. Since then, their love continues to play out like a fairytale, and the power couple is often spotted at fashion shows, art exhibitions and basically all the cool places to be. Last month, the 52-year-old opened up about her marriage and how “[Pinault] is the best husband in the world,” she told Town and Country magazine. “I get to be who I am with him, and I don’t feel that somebody tries to limit me,” she continued.

Salma has wanted to keep the story of how they first met their little secret

And if you’ve ever wondered how the couple met, than you’ll have to keep wondering as their love story is somewhat of their little secret. “I’m not going to tell you [how we met],” the Hummingbird Project star said. “It’s such a romantic, amazing story, but it’s mine.” She continued: “I don’t want to vulgarize it by making it into a story to make myself interesting."