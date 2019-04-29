Rosario Dawson loves that Cory Booker makes her feel special with this incredibly romantic gesture

In case you didn't know, Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker are ~in love~. The couple made it official last month when the actress broke the news to a TMZ cameraman. “I am just so grateful to be with someone I respect and love and admire so much," she said about the New Jersey senator. Now, Rosario is revealing even more intimate details about the relationship, including nicknames and an incredibly sweet gesture he has done for her.

Rosario Dawson revealed intimate details about her relationship with New Jersey senator Cory Booker

First things first: Both Rosario and Cory are extremely busy human beings—she's filming project after project and he just put his bid for the 2020 presidential race. Still, Cory likes to keep it romantic even when they're doing long distance. “I call him Cab, but Cory sends me a song every day we’re not together, and it’s just stuff like that where I’m sort of like, ‘He is so romantic and beautiful," she told Extra. "“I’m just amazed and excited and blown away by my relationship with this wonderful man and his relationship with me and my family."

The couple reportedly started dating last year in December, and the actress revealed that they're just starting to take things public. "We're starting that whole thing of putting it out into the greater world. Sometimes it makes me sweat a little bit… right now, I’m just so grateful for my family and grateful for the love of my life." she shared, adding that they're both focusing on the present. "Were just both very excited about this moment, definitely excited about the future that is to come, but excited about this moment.”

MORE: Corey Booker talks his 'forever' romance with Rosario Dawson

It's not just Rosario who is head over heels over Cory—the politician has previously poured out his feelings for the actress. “I’m very, very blessed to be with somebody that makes me a better person," he previously told Ellen Degeneres. This is something that has meant a lot for the actress. “It has meant a lot to me to know he’s running for the highest public office in America and he’s still centering us in our relationship and prioritizing, ya know, creating our foundation,” she explained. “It’s the idea that we can show up for anything that we really want to show up for… and it means a lot to me that in the midst of all of that he’s always showing up for us."

Cory cant count on Rosario when the time comes to hit the road for the 2020 presidential campaign. When asked whether she'd join him on the trail with Cory, she responded positively. “I’d imagine so… I’m going to be filming through the fall, but then after that I’m going have more time.” She also joked that they'd want to spend more time with the public once they stop being long distance. “We're just long distance, so we don’t get to see each other very often, so we haven’t done too much stuff outside publicly yet, but I imagine we'll start getting bored with each other just being us and wanting to come out and hang out with all of you.”

Cory sends me a song every day we’re not together, and it’s just stuff like that where I’m sort of like, ‘He is so romantic and beautiful," she told Extra

The public still hasn't fully heard what Cory has in store as president of the United States, but the actress promises it's exciting. "It’s been beautiful to look at this country and look at the possibilities of it through his eyes," she said. "I’m just excited for people to hear what that vision is and excited for him to debate it up there civilly and gracefully and beautifully as he has chosen his campaign to be, and it’s going to be a really powerful time and so I’m excited about it.”