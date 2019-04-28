Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez may have officially marked their two year anniversary back in February, but their celebration of love is still going strong. The 49-year-old superstar finally enjoyed her anniversary gift from the 43-year-old former baller on Saturday, April 27, and it involved another famous power couple: Chip and Joanna Gaines! That’s right, the newly-engaged pair touched down in the Fixer Upper stars' town of Waco, Texas for what looked like the ultimate double date.

JLo and A-Rod swinging at the Gaines' Magonlia Market Photo: Instagram/@arod

“ARod Corp hits Capital Gaines in Waco, Texas,” Alex wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the fabulous foursome hanging out in a yard. The Hustlers leading lady chimed in with glee, commenting: “Best anniversary gift ever!!” Celebrities and fans alike quickly weighed in on the trending photo, with Texas football star J.J. Watt putting it best by simply writing: “squad.”

Chip himself had a hilarious reaction to the meet up, sharing a similar photo to his page. “What is going on!??” he asked fans. “This is like a Twilight zone of hot people. Then there's me, looking as usual.. disheveled. Thanks for coming to town @jlo and @arod!”

You’re most likely wondering what the get together entailed. If social media-enthused A-Rod’s Instagram Story is any clue, it seems the pair enlisted HGTV’s dynamic duo for some good old-fashioned home help. J-Rod browsed Magnolia Market at the Silos, a lifestyle center with a big green lawn at the center - much like the one in their photo, just sayin’.

Jennifer Lopez and Joanna Ganies were spotted filming outside of her Malibu home

It would make sense if receiving some fixin’ from the Gaines family was Jennifer’s glitzy gift. Back in March, the mom-of-two was spotted with Joanna in Malibu, eying up ways to enhance the singer’s $6.6 million mansion. The proof can be further seen in a recent visit the On the Floor hitmaker paid to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I’m obsessed with Fixer Upper,” she told Ellen DeGeneres, then elaborating on a fun possibility: "We actually got a little fixer upper next to the water and we were like, 'Oh we gotta fix this up.' It's really a house that needs work. I was like, 'Wouldn't it be amazing to have her do it for us?' But she doesn't do anything outside of Waco. Like, nothing." It seems that’s where Alex stepped in.

"And then comes our anniversary... he goes, 'I want you to go to this meeting with us for the architect for the house.' And I was like, 'OK, great.' And he opens up FaceTime and it's Joanna Gaines. And I was like, 'Are you kidding? Hi!'"