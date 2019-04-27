Have you ever wondered what being on set with superstar Jennifer Lopez would be like? According to her fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s social media posts it looks like a blast! While, of course, the wildly successful talent works tirelessly to ensure her job is well done, she seems to live it up between takes. A-Rod showed exactly that with a funny Instagram post on Friday, April 26, which featured his betrothed letting loose in her trailer on an NYC shoot for the upcoming film Hustlers.

Jennifer Lopez on set of her new film Hustlers Photo: Instagram/@jlo

“This is what 3am on set looks like…” the 43-year-old former Yankee wrote along with a video of JLo getting on the floor. He added the hashtag “#hustlebaby,” a clear nod to her new flick as well as the rap she was spitting. That’s right, Jenny from the block riffed a fun little ditty for A-Rod and crew to keep spirits high in the wee hours of the morning.

For your entertainment, here’s the lighthearted rap she improvised: “Take em in the car and take all their money. Take all their money and then we go shopping. We buy a house, we buy a car, we buy a plane, we go away!" Film production days are long, so the singer’s energy is very impressive to witness.

Robe radiance! JLo making her way to set

While her gorgeous face and warm-toned hair was in perfect glam, the mom-of-two’s style was not seen. Instead, she donned a chic robe over what was presumably her costume during the downtime dance, which had fans and friends alike commenting on the A-lister's fun energy.

This is certainly not the first time Alex has visited his love on the set. In fact, the MLB athlete was by her side from day one, with his two girls Ella, 10 and Natasha, 14 and JLo’s daughter, Emme, 11. “Day 1 of @husterlsmovie #FAMILIA,” Jennifer wrote in an Instagram back in March.

Of course, A-Rod has been seen cheering on his star throughout their over two year courtship. He’s made set visits on her music video shoots, to World of Dance tapings and even during her old Shades of Blue days, in addition to swooning at her live performances. JLo returns the act of love by being there for Alex’s sports commentator moments and various business engagements. These two show each other so much love and get to enjoy a lot of sweet perks!