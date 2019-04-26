It was Latin music’s biggest night of the year as the top names in the business came together at the Mandalay Bay Center in Las Vegas, NV, for the 2019 Latin Billboard Awards on April 25 – and it was certainly a night to remember. From the excitement of the stars arriving on the red carpet, to the unveiling of the winners of the coveted trophies – and several surprises during the show, including a steamy on-stage kiss between Karol G and Anuel. Read on for a roundup of the highlights of the evening.

Bad Bunny makes a big entrance

Talk about making an impression! Regaton star Bad Bunny blasted on stage riding atop a jet ski! Dressed in sportswear and shades – and a life jacket – the Puerto Rican star performed his hit 200 MPH, the lyrics of which reference a walk on the beach with his chica.

Karol G and Anuel have a Flashdance moment

If every awards show has its couple of the moment, then the Latin Billboard Awards definitely found theirs in Regaton stars Karol G and Anuel. They teamed up for a steamy performance of Secreto, wearing matching white-themed outfits, At the end of the song, the couple – who are engaged to be married – got up close and personal and shared a kiss as water rained down on them from a shower – a scene inspired by Eighties classic film Flashdance.

Tribute to Juan Luis Guerra

One of the most touching moments of the night was a special musical tribute to Juan Luis Guerra, who was given a career award during the ceremony. Kany García, Pedro Capo and Fonseca teamed up to perform his hit Como Yu No Hay Ninguna. Sitting in the audience, the 61-year-old legend, who hails from the Dominican Republic, couldn’t help grooving away to the sounds of his own tune, smiling widely.

A night of firsts

Salsa king Marc Anthony treated the audience and viewers of the gala to the debut live performance of his new song Parecen Viernes. Jennifer Lopez’s ex had the crowd swaying to the beats of his catchy new track, putting on a typically energetic performance wearing an-all black outfit and matching round sunglasses.

Sebastián Yatra, Luis Fonsi and Nicky Jam

Another highlight – and one of the biggest surprises of the night – was the unveiling of song Date la Vuelta, by artists Sebastián Yatra, Luis Fonsi and Nicky Jam. Their high energy performance was a big hit with fans, and the track is sure to feature on the playlists of Latin music lovers everywhere.

Anitta and Becky G

Anitta and Becky G were the first ladies up on the stage and the dazzling duo put on a sensual show as they gyrated their way through a live performance of their duet Banana

Other notable big names taking part included Romeo Santos, Wisin and Yandel, group Gente de Zona, Natti Natasha and Ozuna - who was the night's big winner, taking home 11 trophies. Meanwhile the biggest stars missing from the celebrations included Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Maluma and Luis Miguel.