The largest celebration of Latin music, and one of the biggest nights for Latin artists, was more than evident by the gala of top latino (and even non-latino) singers and performers that made their way through the Mandalay Bay Center in Las Vegas, NV, for the 2019 Latin Billboard Awards.

The night was full of surprises - the artist that absolutely swept the awards show was Ozuna, who took home eleven awards, followed by Nicky Jam, who went home with five, and Bad Bunny, who won four awards.

Various artists made their debut, like Bad Bunny, who was the show's first presenter, accompanied by the show's hostess, the gorgeous and inimitable Gaby Espino.

The first winners of the night were Mexican group Banda Sinaloense, who won the award for 'Best Latin Group or Duo,' beating Zion & Lennox, Calibre 50 and T3r Elemento.

Romeo Santos and Wisin & Yandel kicked off the show with a performance of their latest hit, 'Howling.' One can say the temperature at the Mandalay certainly rose - their performance did not disappoint audience members or the millions of television viewers everywhere.

Marc Anthony then took to the stage, coming out strong with the first official performance of 'Looks like Friday,' his most recent single that premiered April 18. The song added a touch of tropical flavor with its heart-thumping salsa beat.

Sebastian Yatra and Reik shared the stage for the first time and wowed viewers with 'One Year,' a love song. Mexico and Colombia showcased their best talent through these two artists, showing the full potential of powerhouse talent emerging from these two countries. Indeed their romantic song caused a sigh or two with certain audience members!

The award for 'Most Requested Song on Airplay' went to urban music artists J Balvin and Nicky Jam, for their hit song 'X'.

The third award of the night was presented by singer Kany Garcia and actor Jorge Salinas. The category they presented an award for was 'Latin Rhythm Solo Artist of the Year' which went to Ozuna. Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Maluma were also nominated in that category.

Lupillo Rivera and TV personality Ana María Polo presented the 'Debut Artist of the Year' award, scooped up by Anuel AA.

The world premiere of Anitta and Becky G on stage together was magical and fiery! They dominated the stage and brought down the house with their sensual song 'Banana.'

With the stiff competition and what not, the night was somewhat filled with tension. Who better to lighten up the mood than Eugenio Derbez? The funny man appeared along with his Dora the Explorer co-star, Isabela Moner. The pair presented the award for 'Best Tropical Song of the Year' to Romeo Santos and Ozuna.

Since it was truly a night of premieres, J Balvin also shared the stage with Spanish singer Rosalia. Together they sang 'Fever' before Sean Paul took the stage, singing 'Against the Wall.'

Luis Fonsi presented the award for 'Latin Pop Album of the Year' to the phenomenal group, CNCO.

A night of premieres

Moving on with the list of winners, The 'Best Regional Mexican Artist of the Year' went to Banda Sinaloense, marking their second award of the night. They celebrated with an emotional speech.

Two of the most emblematic figures of the urban music genre took to the stage to show that their recipe for success works like a charm. We are referring to Nicky Jam and Ozuna, who premiered their song 'Steal You.'

The 'Best Digital Song of the Year' award was 'Hard' from Daddy Yankee, who was unable to attend the ceremony.

Boy band CNCO did their thing and sang for the very first time their latest single 'Pretend,' bringing forth that same energy that sets them apart. The award for 'Female Singer for Hot Latin Song of the Year' went to the Dominican Natti Natasha, who also couldn't make it to the awards show. The boys from Gente de Zona promised to personally deliver the trophy to Natti Natasha.

For the second time that night, the king of bachata Romeo Santos returned to the stage with another television world premiere. Romeo, who has 47 Billboard Awards under his belt, surprised the audience by performing with his former group, Aventura.

An emotional Raymix won her first award, 'Best Regional Mexican Song of the Year' with her song 'Hey Woman,' beating Gerardo Ortiz, El Fantasma and Christian Nodal.

Bad Bunny's performance was one of the most anticipated of the night. The star rocked the house with his most popular songs, much to the audience's delight.

After 21 years of celebrating the Latin Billboard Awards, it became apparent that urban music is the hottest genre of the moment as evidenced by the genre's total domination - rhythmic reggaeton brought the house down!

Reik, Ozuna and Wisin won awards for 'Best Pop Song of the Year' for their hit song 'I Refuse.'

After annihilating seven Guiness World Records, Luis Fonsi rocked it with Sebastrian Yatra and Nicky Jam with the song 'Turn Around,' showing that group songs are a winning combination.

Juanes was in charge of making the introduction for one of the most solemn moments of the night, paying homage to merengue and bachata super stat Juan Luis Guerra, who is celebrating 35 years of music.

One of the night's most popular songs, 'I Let You Go' by Caper Mágico and company were honored with the 'Hot Latin Song of the Year' award.

The famous group Aventura was elected as 'Best Tropical Group or Duo of the Year.' Bad Bunny won 'Best Artist in Social Media' by a landslide!

The hottest couple of the year - Karol G and Anuel AA - performed a spicy rendition of their hit song 'Secret.' The chemistry between the two was undeniable!

Romeo Santos was crowned 'Tropical Solo Artist of the Year' and along with Ozuna and DJ Snake, the audience jammed the catch song 'Taki Taki Rumba’ with the trio.

BEST OF THE YEAR: OZUNA

Just as expected, Ozuna took home one of the most coveted awards of the night: Artist of the Year. The Puerto Rican singer tallied eleven awards, becoming the artist with the most Latin Billboard trophies in history.

Finally the night ended with Carlos Vives and Wisin with his song 'If You Give Me Your Love.' A fantastic ending to a fantastic night!