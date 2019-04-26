Felicidades Shakira! The Colombian artist won two Billboard Latin Music awards tonight out of the four nominations she received back in February. Shakira can now add Top Latin Albums Artist, Female and Latin Pop Artist, Solo to her impressive list of recognition. When Telemundo first announced the outstanding list of nominees, the 42-year-old shared the great news with her followers on the ‘gram with a photo featuring the blonde bombshell and her four nominations.

Shakira leads female artists with two wins

Fellow nominees under the Top Latin Albums Artist, Female category were Rosalía, Mon Laferte and Karol G. Meanwhile the Latin Pop Artist, Solo included Enrique Iglesias, Marco Antonio Solis and Sebastián Yatra.

Tonight’s wins are far from being her first. Over the years, the mother-of-two has already won 28 BLMAs including Social Artist of the Year and Song Artist of the Year, Female.

Ozuna broke the record for most wins in one year

Between a number of hot performances, sexy-glam fashion and of course, the most important names in the Latin music industry, other big wins were for Ozuna, who broke the record for most wins in one year taking home the Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year, Male, and Top Latin Album of the Year, among others. Nicky Jam and Bad Bunny were also top headliners. As for the ladies, Natti Natasha followed Shakira’s wins with the Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female award.

Even though the La Mejor Versión de Mí singer was unable to make it due to health reasons per her Instagram stories, she took to the app to thank her fans and her team with a post featuring her win. The Colombian singer wrote a lengthy caption next to the pic where she gives a shout out to all those who supported her on her first Billboard win.