François-Henri Pinault became the subject of many headlines on April 18, 2019 after pledging to donate $113 million toward the restoration efforts of the Notre Dame Cathedral. After announcing the donation, people wondered who the billionare was and how he was able to pledge such a significant amount.

Some people know Francois-Henri as Salma Hayek's husband. The French businessman is the CEO of Kering Ground, a multibillion dollar international luxury group of “renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches." The Kering Group owns Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, among other brands.

The French citizen and businessman also has an entry to the Hollywood world through his wife, the beautiful and talented Latina Powerhouse herself, Salma Hayek. After the Notre Dame donation was made, Salma expressed the honor and joy she felt for being a part of the Pinault family. The Drunk Parents protagonist wrote, “Today more than ever I feel proud to be part of the Pinault family. Not only for their personal and heart felt participation in the reconstruction of Notre-Dame de Paris but also because their contribution wont be claiming any tax deductions from the government. My husband and father in law are two generous french citizens, who sincerely understand the importance of this spiritual, cultural and historical treasure from Paris to the world.”