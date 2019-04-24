Thursday night was filled with high emotion and nerves, especially for the artists nominated at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards. In the end, talent triumphed and the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas was the perfect place to recognize the greatest names in Latin music.
The star-studded event had many highlights, including the always dazzling red carpet looks. With Gaby Espino hosting the awards, it was a truly entertaining exprience that included a number of memorable music moments.
Below is the complete list of which music stars took home the awards of the night!
Artist of the year
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Ozuna - WINNER
New Artist of the year
Anuel AA - WINNER
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Raymix
Tour of the year
Jennifer López
Luis Miguel - WINNER
Romeo Santos
Shakira
Social Artist of the Year
Anitta
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny - WINNER
Lali
Crossover Artist of the year
Cardi B - WINNER
Demi Lovato
DJ Snake
Drake
Hot Latin Song of the Year
Te boté - Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny - WINNER
Dura - Daddy Yankee
Taki Taki - DJ Snake con Selena Gómez, Ozuna y Cardi B
X - Nicky Jam y J Balvin
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal event
MÍA - Bad Bunny con Drake
Te boté - Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna y Bad Bunny - WINNER
Taki Taki - DJ Snake con Selena Gómez, Ozuna y Cardi B
X - Nicky Jam y J Balvin
Hot Latin Song Artist of the year, Male
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Ozuna - WINNER
Hot Latin Song Artist of the year, Female
Becky G
Jennifer López
Karol G
Natti Natasha - WINNER
Hot Latin Song Artist of the year, Duo or Group
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga - WINNER
Calibre 50
T3r Elemento
Zion & Lennox
Airplay Song of the Year
Te boté - Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna y Bad Bunny.
Dura - Daddy Yankee
X - Nicky Jam y J Balvin- WINNER
Me niego - Reik con Ozuna y Wisin
Digital Song of the Year
Te boté - Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna y Bad Bunny.
Dura - Daddy Yankee - WINNER
Taki Taki - DJ Snake con Selena Gómez, Ozuna y Cardi B
X - Nicky Jam y J Balvin
Streaming Song of the Year
Te boté - Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna y Bad Bunny - WINNER
Dura - Daddy Yankee
X - Nicky Jam y J Balvin
El farsante - Ozuna y Romeo Santos
Top Latin Album of the Year
Anuel AA, Real hasta la muerte
J Balvin, Vibras
Ozuna, Aura
Ozuna, Odisea - WINNER
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna - WINNER
Romeo Santos
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female
Karol G
Mon Laferte
Rosalía
Shakira - WINNER
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Aventura - GA
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga - WINNER
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
T3r Elemento
Latin Pop Song of the Year
Enrique Iglesias con Bad Bunny, El baño
Luis Fonsi y Demi Lovato, Echáme la culpa
Reik con Ozuna y Wisin, Me niego - WINNER
Shakira y Maluma, Clandestino
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo
Enrique Iglesias
Marco Antonio Solís
Sebastián Yatra
Shakira - WINNER
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
CNCO - WINNER
Maná
Piso 21
Reik
Latin Pop Album of the Year
CNCO, CNCO - WINNER
Piso 21, Ubuntu
Rosalía, El mal querer
Sebastián Yatra, Mantra
Tropical Song of the Year
Carlos Vives, Hoy tengo tiempo (pinta sensual)
Romeo Santos con Ozuna, Sobredosis - WINNER
Romeo Santos, Centavito
Silvestre Dangond y Nicky Jam, Cásate conmigo
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo
Carlos Vives
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santo - WINNER
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo, Duo or Group
Aventura - WINNER
Buena Vista Social Club
Gente de Zona
La Sonora Dinamita
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo
Christian Nodal - WINNER
El Fantasma
Gerardo Ortiz
Raymix
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga - WINNER
Calibre 50
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
T3r Elemento
Regional Mexican Album of the Year
Arsenal Efectivo, En la fuga
Legado 7, Pura lumbre
Lenin Ramírez, Bendecido
Raymix, Oye mujer - WINNER
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year
Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna y Bad Bunny, Te boté
Daddy Yankee, Dura
Nicky Jam y J Balvin, X - WINNER
Reik con Ozuna y Wisin, Me niego
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna - WINNER
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
CNCO - WINNER
Piso 21
Wisin & Yandel
Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year
Anuel AA, Real hasta la muerte
J Balvin, Vibras
Ozuna, Aura
Ozuna, Odisea - WINNER
Songwriter of the year
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Juan Rivera Vázquez - WINNER
Ozuna