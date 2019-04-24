ganadores billboard

Thursday night was filled with high emotion and nerves, especially for the artists nominated at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards. In the end, talent triumphed and the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas was the perfect place to recognize the greatest names in Latin music. 

The star-studded event had many highlights, including the always dazzling red carpet looks. With Gaby Espino hosting the awards, it was a truly entertaining exprience that included a number of memorable music moments. 

Below is the complete list of which music stars took home the awards of the night! 

Artist of the year

Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Ozuna - WINNER

New Artist of the year

Anuel AA - WINNER
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Raymix

Tour of the year

Jennifer López
Luis Miguel - WINNER
Romeo Santos
Shakira
Social Artist of the Year 

Anitta
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny - WINNER
Lali

Crossover Artist of the year

Cardi B - WINNER
Demi Lovato
DJ Snake
Drake

Hot Latin Song of the Year

Te boté - Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny - WINNER
Dura - Daddy Yankee
Taki Taki - DJ Snake con Selena Gómez, Ozuna y Cardi B
X - Nicky Jam y J Balvin

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal event 

MÍA - Bad Bunny con Drake
Te boté - Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna y Bad Bunny - WINNER
Taki Taki - DJ Snake con Selena Gómez, Ozuna y Cardi B
X - Nicky Jam y J Balvin

Hot Latin Song Artist of the year, Male  

Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Ozuna - WINNER

Hot Latin Song Artist of the year, Female

Becky G
Jennifer López
Karol G
Natti Natasha - WINNER

Hot Latin Song Artist of the year, Duo or Group

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga - WINNER
Calibre 50
T3r Elemento
Zion & Lennox

Airplay Song of the Year

Te boté - Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna y Bad Bunny.
Dura - Daddy Yankee
X - Nicky Jam y J Balvin- WINNER
Me niego - Reik con Ozuna y Wisin

Digital Song of the Year

Te boté - Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna y Bad Bunny.
Dura - Daddy Yankee - WINNER
Taki Taki - DJ Snake con Selena Gómez, Ozuna y Cardi B
X - Nicky Jam y J Balvin

Streaming Song of the Year

Te boté - Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna y Bad Bunny - WINNER
Dura - Daddy Yankee
X - Nicky Jam y J Balvin
El farsante - Ozuna y Romeo Santos

Top Latin Album of the Year

Anuel AA, Real hasta la muerte
J Balvin, Vibras
Ozuna, Aura
Ozuna, Odisea - WINNER

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male

J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna - WINNER
Romeo Santos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female

Karol G
Mon Laferte
Rosalía
Shakira - WINNER

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura - GA
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga - WINNER
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
T3r Elemento

Latin Pop Song of the Year

Enrique Iglesias con Bad Bunny, El baño
Luis Fonsi y Demi Lovato, Echáme la culpa
Reik con Ozuna y Wisin, Me niego - WINNER
Shakira y Maluma, Clandestino

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo 

Enrique Iglesias
Marco Antonio Solís
Sebastián Yatra
Shakira - WINNER

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

CNCO - WINNER 
Maná
Piso 21
Reik

Latin Pop Album of the Year

CNCO, CNCO - WINNER
Piso 21, Ubuntu
Rosalía, El mal querer
Sebastián Yatra, Mantra

Tropical Song of the Year

Carlos Vives, Hoy tengo tiempo (pinta sensual)
Romeo Santos con Ozuna, Sobredosis - WINNER
Romeo Santos, Centavito
Silvestre Dangond y Nicky Jam, Cásate conmigo

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo

Carlos Vives
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santo - WINNER

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo, Duo or Group

Aventura - WINNER
Buena Vista Social Club
Gente de Zona
La Sonora Dinamita

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo

Christian Nodal - WINNER
El Fantasma
Gerardo Ortiz
Raymix

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga - WINNER
Calibre 50
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
T3r Elemento

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

Arsenal Efectivo, En la fuga
Legado 7, Pura lumbre
Lenin Ramírez, Bendecido
Raymix, Oye mujer - WINNER

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year

Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna y Bad Bunny, Te boté
Daddy Yankee, Dura
Nicky Jam y J Balvin, - WINNER
Reik con Ozuna y Wisin, Me niego

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo

Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna - WINNER

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

CNCO - WINNER
Piso 21
Wisin & Yandel
Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year 

Anuel AA, Real hasta la muerte
J Balvin, Vibras
Ozuna, Aura
Ozuna, Odisea - WINNER

Songwriter of the year

Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Juan Rivera Vázquez - WINNER
Ozuna

