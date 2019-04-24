Thursday night was filled with high emotion and nerves, especially for the artists nominated at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards. In the end, talent triumphed and the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas was the perfect place to recognize the greatest names in Latin music.

The star-studded event had many highlights, including the always dazzling red carpet looks. With Gaby Espino hosting the awards, it was a truly entertaining exprience that included a number of memorable music moments.

Below is the complete list of which music stars took home the awards of the night!

Artist of the year

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Ozuna - WINNER

New Artist of the year

Anuel AA - WINNER

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Raymix

Tour of the year

Jennifer López

Luis Miguel - WINNER

Romeo Santos

Shakira

Social Artist of the Year

Anitta

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny - WINNER

Lali

Crossover Artist of the year

Cardi B - WINNER

Demi Lovato

DJ Snake

Drake

Hot Latin Song of the Year

Te boté - Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny - WINNER

Dura - Daddy Yankee

Taki Taki - DJ Snake con Selena Gómez, Ozuna y Cardi B

X - Nicky Jam y J Balvin

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal event

MÍA - Bad Bunny con Drake

Te boté - Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna y Bad Bunny - WINNER

Taki Taki - DJ Snake con Selena Gómez, Ozuna y Cardi B

X - Nicky Jam y J Balvin

Hot Latin Song Artist of the year, Male

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Ozuna - WINNER

Hot Latin Song Artist of the year, Female

Becky G

Jennifer López

Karol G

Natti Natasha - WINNER

Hot Latin Song Artist of the year, Duo or Group

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga - WINNER

Calibre 50

T3r Elemento

Zion & Lennox

Airplay Song of the Year

Te boté - Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna y Bad Bunny.

Dura - Daddy Yankee

X - Nicky Jam y J Balvin- WINNER

Me niego - Reik con Ozuna y Wisin

Digital Song of the Year

Te boté - Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna y Bad Bunny.

Dura - Daddy Yankee - WINNER

Taki Taki - DJ Snake con Selena Gómez, Ozuna y Cardi B

X - Nicky Jam y J Balvin

Streaming Song of the Year

Te boté - Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna y Bad Bunny - WINNER

Dura - Daddy Yankee

X - Nicky Jam y J Balvin

El farsante - Ozuna y Romeo Santos

Top Latin Album of the Year

Anuel AA, Real hasta la muerte

J Balvin, Vibras

Ozuna, Aura

Ozuna, Odisea - WINNER

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna - WINNER

Romeo Santos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female

Karol G

Mon Laferte

Rosalía

Shakira - WINNER

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura - GA

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga - WINNER

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

T3r Elemento

Latin Pop Song of the Year

Enrique Iglesias con Bad Bunny, El baño

Luis Fonsi y Demi Lovato, Echáme la culpa

Reik con Ozuna y Wisin, Me niego - WINNER

Shakira y Maluma, Clandestino

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

Enrique Iglesias

Marco Antonio Solís

Sebastián Yatra

Shakira - WINNER

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

CNCO - WINNER

Maná

Piso 21

Reik

Latin Pop Album of the Year

CNCO, CNCO - WINNER

Piso 21, Ubuntu

Rosalía, El mal querer

Sebastián Yatra, Mantra

Tropical Song of the Year

Carlos Vives, Hoy tengo tiempo (pinta sensual)

Romeo Santos con Ozuna, Sobredosis - WINNER

Romeo Santos, Centavito

Silvestre Dangond y Nicky Jam, Cásate conmigo

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo

Carlos Vives

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santo - WINNER

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo, Duo or Group

Aventura - WINNER

Buena Vista Social Club

Gente de Zona

La Sonora Dinamita

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo

Christian Nodal - WINNER

El Fantasma

Gerardo Ortiz

Raymix

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga - WINNER

Calibre 50

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

T3r Elemento

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

Arsenal Efectivo, En la fuga

Legado 7, Pura lumbre

Lenin Ramírez, Bendecido

Raymix, Oye mujer - WINNER

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year

Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna y Bad Bunny, Te boté

Daddy Yankee, Dura

Nicky Jam y J Balvin, X - WINNER

Reik con Ozuna y Wisin, Me niego

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna - WINNER

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

CNCO - WINNER

Piso 21

Wisin & Yandel

Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year

Anuel AA, Real hasta la muerte

J Balvin, Vibras

Ozuna, Aura

Ozuna, Odisea - WINNER

Songwriter of the year

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Juan Rivera Vázquez - WINNER

Ozuna