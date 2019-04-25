Earlier in the month, Hilaria Baldwin sadly confirmed that she and Alec Baldwin had lost what would have been their fifth child together after she suffered a miscarriage. "There was no heartbeat today at my scan...so it’s over," she wrote to her fans on Instagram on April 9. Since the loss, the 35-year-old yogi has shared her progress, including the way she's gotten back to her fitness routine. Now, she's opening up about her emotional state, while sharing the sonogram of the baby she lost.

Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking ultrasound of the baby she lost a few weeks ago

"Since so many of you have been asking, I want to tell you that I am doing well," she wrote. "It has been 2 weeks since the d&c and I am physically starting to feel like myself again. Emotionally I am ok too...when we choose to become parents, we take a big risk with our hearts. Never do we love so intensely—and this is scary, but so worth it." Hilaria's d&c is referring to a "dilation and curettage," which, according to The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, is a surgical procedure to remove tissue from the inside of the uterus after a miscarriage.

In her message, the mother-of-four says that she has an immense amount of love for her baby she lost. "I love this little soul deeply and wholly. We all have a purpose in life, and I believe my little one left positivity in it’s short life," she shared adding that she wants to be open in order to help others going through the same experience. "I felt a deep provocation to share what was going on and, in being so open, some great conversations emerged. Creating a positive from a negative, this little flicker of life left it’s mark. This is an issue that so many suffer with in silence...because those are the rules we follow."

Hilaria then went on to describe the actual sonogram video. "What you are seeing in the video is the first sonogram of the baby I lost...before we could see and hear the heart. In the lower left corner you can see the flicker. I don’t have a video of the heartbeat we witnessed a few times before it stopped," she explained. "I want to share this because I feel like this little soul was mighty in the wave it provoked."

Finally, Hilaria wants to make sure that this unfortunate event can help start an important conversation. "This experience wasn’t just about me and my journey, it is about anyone, perhaps you, or someone you know, who has suffered a loss. It is about continuing a conversation, knowing we need not have shame or fear...so that we can heal...and those who will unfortunately follow will have a community to turn to."