Meet Georgina Rodríguez, the Spanish model who charmed one of the world's most desired bachelors

Georgina Rodríguez managed to do what many only dream of—she conquered the heart of Cristiano Ronaldo, a skilled and loving soccer player, who just also happens to be one the world's hottest heartthrobs.

But before she was cheering him on during World Cups, the Spanish model was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid. Through this job, she met the love of her life when she attended a Dolce & Gabbana event and caught Cristiano’s eye.

Above, we take a glimpse at Georgina's life before Cristiano. She was born on January 27, 1995 and grew up in Huesca, a city in Northeastern Spain. She was a salsa dancer, a waitress and worked as an au pair in London in order to learn English.

Since that fateful night she met Cristiano, the couple have skyrockets to #couplesgoals with the paparazzi following their every move. Still, they have built a beautiful family and life together, and Georgina makes sure that she's always surrounded by the people (and animals!) she loves.

"I love children, nature, animals," she told HOLA! USA. "I have a cat, who's now three, who is my best friend. I love surrounding myself with people who inspire me to be a better person every day, and who bring good energy."

While Cristiano is busy being a soccer rockstar, the brunete beauty is working on her modeling career and enjoying life with her love.