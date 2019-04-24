Do you have an extreme urge to watch Jennifer Lopez live in concert, but you don't want to spend too much money because you're adulting and what not? Well, good news—the lovely folks at Live Nation are making dreams come true and offering up affordable tickets to watch music's biggest stars. We're talking only $20 a pop to witness superstars, including Florence + the Machine, Gloria Trevi and yes, the one and only JLo. Scroll for the details!

You can score $20 tickets to see Jennifer Lopez live in concert with Live Nation's National Concert Week

On May 1, Live Nation's fifth annual National Concert Week will kick off, giving fans the chance to see their favorite stars live. Tickets to shows all across the country will go on sale for $20 (including all-in fees), and there are tons of concerts and shows to choose from, including one of the most highly-anticipated concerts: JLo's "It's My Party" summer tour.

The Dinero singer previously revealed her plan to go on tour was inspired by her upcoming 50th birthday. “My birthday’s in July and so this summer I decided I wanted to do something big for my birthday since it is a big birthday," she told Ellen Degeneres during an interview. "I’m going on a US tour called 'It’s My Party.'”

The singer will celebrate her 50th year with the whole country, and there are currently 25 shows scheduled with the first concert taking place in Miami, Florida.

JLo's "It's My Party" tour consists of 25 shows across the country

National Concert Week will take place from May 1 to May 7 with a presale starting on Tuesday, April 30th until Wednesday, May 1st. For a full list of stars and shows, click here.