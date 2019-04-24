Gayle King believes Meghan Markle will be a great mother and is just as excited for baby Sussex's arrival

While the anticipation for the arrival of baby Sussex continues to linger, royal watchers (including us) are sitting tight and anxiously wait for the big announcement. Although we can expect Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby to be born any day now, there is no time to lose as every little bit of royal baby information we can get counts. And at last night’s Time 100 Gala CBS, This Morning anchor Gayle King, who was being honored as one of the most influential people in the world, gave reporters a few thoughts of her own in regards to baby Sussex.

Gayle appears on the 2019 Time 100 list as one of the world's most influential people

“I can’t wait for the baby to be born either,” she said while strolling the red carpet. “You know I think she’s gonna be a great mother,” she added. The 64-year-old media mogul was one of Meghan’s guests at her star-studded baby shower which took place at the Mark Hotel in New York City’s Upper East Side in February. Following the royal fête, Gayle revealed a couple of details about the shower during her show. She told the women participated in flower arranging and noted the significance of the class.

“We all each made an individual vase,” she said. “Then Meghan, at her request, got in touch with an organization that I’ve never heard of, called Repeat Roses, and they were all donated to different charities.” The mom-of-two continued about the royal act of kindness: “It just speaks to who she is. She’s kind. She’s very generous. And a really, really sweet person.”

The TV personality revealed she thinks Meghan will be "a great mother"

Gayle, who is best friends with Oprah Winfrey, also revealed the Duchess did not want to open her presents without Harry’s presence. “She didn’t open any of the gifts because she wants to do that when she goes back to London, when she and Harry are back together.”

Gayle also told Entertainment Tonight she’s “flying to London next week” for the CBS News special, Meghan and Harry Plus One. Sounds exciting!