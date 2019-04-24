Britney Spears addresses concerns about her health: 'Things have gotten out of control'

Britney Spears has posted a video on Instagram giving an update on her health after checking into what People reported as "all-encompassing wellness treatment" on April 19 following a decline in her father Jamie Spears' health. Fans have been concerned about the singer's wellbeing, and have questioned whether her reported stay in the facility was voluntary or not, so the Toxic singer felt the need to reassure her followers that "all is well" because "things that are being said have just gotten out of control."



Britney announced her Las Vegas residency last October, but then said she was going on an "indefinite work hiatus" in January

In a video message posted on Monday she said, "Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me, all is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately so I just needed time to deal. But don't worry, I'll be back very soon." In a written message she added: "I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumours, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me.”

She went on to urge her fans, "Don’t believe everything you read and hear." She added: "My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you."

Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari has also reacted to the reports, telling TMZ: "She’s doing great. Thank you for your concern. Her fans are so amazing to be so concerned, but she’s doing great... Nobody needs to worry. She’s doing amazing."