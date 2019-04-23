Marc Anthony is, without a doubt, an unstoppable Latino music star. His songs are played all over the world and wherever he goes, he is always recognized for the exceptional artist he is. However, the great commitment he’s made to his career and to his fan base have, on occasion, hindered him from spending quality time with his family, specifically his five children: Ariana, his oldest daughter; Cristian and Ryan, whom he had with Dayanara Torres, and his twins Emme and Max, from his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

Fortunately for him, his kids understand perfectly that their dad’s career demands a lot of time away from them, so they have become accustomed to maximizing the time they do have together and enjoying each other's company. In a recent interview, the Vivir Mi Vida singer revealed how his children get along and how they have reacted to him being so far away from them.

“Thank god my kids know that their dad can’t take a train to work a nine to five day, that my work takes me away from home for a lot of time,” he said in statements quoted by People en Español. “But we always make the effort to spend time together during my breaks as much as possible,” he added.

The Latin pop star does often post beautiful family moments on his social media channels and judging by the happy photos Marc has a strong bond with his children.