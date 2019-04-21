Over the weekend, many celebrities and royals celebrated Easter with friends and family with one celebrity couple deciding to jetset overseas for an Easter getaway. George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney traveled to Ireland and spent the holiday with the actor's parents as well as his Irish relatives for a weekend getaway. If you're wondering when the Hollywood actor got Irish relatives, please sit back and allow me to explain.

According to Irish Heritage Towns, the 57-year-old actor has relatives in Abbeyleix, a small Irish town located an hour outside of George's ancestral home in Windgap, Kilkenny. And as the Irish Independent reports, George and Amal flew to Ireland for the Easter break and met with George's parents Nick and Nina to spend time with their Irish relatives.

The family checked into the five-star hotel Ballyfin Demesne Estate, the same hotel that previously hosted Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 2016. “The first thing he said when he arrived was, ‘The Irish Clooneys are doing okay.’ He’s an absolute gentleman,” George's cousin Andy Ring told the Irish Independent. Andy also revealed that George and Amal enjoyed dinner the night before with U2 lead singer Bono in a local restaurant.

Ever since a connection was made, both families have stayed in contact over the years. George's dad previously visited Fiona Clooney in Abbeyleix, Co Laois. “He came over in 2007 and saw the cottage next door to me and we went to Kilkenny to the old family home and out for dinner. I have to say, he’s such a lovely man. He’s a real genuine person and he’s so grounded and down to earth,” she wrote. Fiona and her boyfriend have also paid a visit to the Clooneys in the U.S. “He treated us like the VIPs out there because we were the Irish relatives,” she revealed.

George will dive deeper into his Irish roots in an upcoming documentary The Real Descendants by Kilkenny documentary maker Gabriel Murray. It will star Fiona and will tell the story of the star’s links to Abbeyleix in Co Laois.