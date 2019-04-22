Britney Spears spent Easter Sunday with boyfriend Sam Asghari amid continued treatment

Following her admission into an "all-encompassing wellness treatment" late last month, Britney Spears was spotted at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday, April 21. Nearly 30 days after she voluntarily admitted herself for a 30-day treatment program, the singer was seen at the lobby of the hotel with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. According to People, the 37-year-old is still under treatment but took a short break for Easter. Since the beginning of the year, Britney has suffered emotional distress due to her father, Jamie Spears’ life-threatening health issues, and the uncertainty of his well-being has taken a toll on her mental health.

Britney was spotted at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills

On April 3, the Baby One More Time singer posted an image on Instagram that read “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit.” For the caption she wrote, “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’” In early 2019, the mom-of-two took to Instagram to announce she would be taking a leave of absence from performing to take care of her father and former manager’s health. “I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,” she wrote. “I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart,” the pop star wrote next to a picture of her and her parents.

The singer was seen for the first time nearly 30 days after admitting herself into rehab

“However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time.”

In March it was reported Jamie had suffered complications following a surgery related to his intestines and colon. “Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her. He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He's not doing well,” a source told People. "They're so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her - she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself," they added.