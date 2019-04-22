On Sunday, Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen lost three of his four children in the bombing terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka, which left at least 290 dead and more than 500 others injured. Anders is the CEO of Bestseller, an international retail clothing chain and is also the biggest shareholder of ASOS, a popular British online fashion and cosmetics retailer.

According to Danish news outlets, Anders was on vacation with the rest of his family in Sri Lanka when the bombings took place. Eight explosions went off across multiple hotels and places of worship. BBC News confirmed the death of the fashion mogul's three children. "Unfortunately, we can confirm the reports," a Bestseller spokesman said in an email. "We ask you to respect the privacy of the family and we therefore have no further comments."

The identity of which children lost their lives is still unknown.

Anders is reportedly the wealthiest man in Denmark and largest landowner in Scotland. He and his wife Anne Holch Povlsen own 200,000 acres in the Scottish Highlands. They were planning on preserving the land for future generations. "It is a project that we know cannot be realised in our lifetime, which will bear fruit not just for our own children but also for the generations of visitors who, like us, hold a deep affection the Scottish Highlands," they wrote in a statement on their website.