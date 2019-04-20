Pippa Middleton has kept a low profile since giving birth to her and husband James Matthews’ son Arthur. Artfully doing her best to recharge and guard the newborn from the public eye, Kate Middleton’s sister has finally decided to open up about her now six-month-old child. Taking to her column in Waitrose monthly magazine, she revealed an adorable initial tidbit about her firstborn. It seems at merely half-a-year-old little Arthur’s already learning how to swim!

"Starting my son Arthur swimming at four months old has given him confidence and enjoyment in water," the 35-year-old wrote. "He's now six months old, and swimming is one of our favourite activities.” Not only does the cutie adore the physical activity, but gains valuable benefits from it as well.

“The exercise helps guarantee sound daytime sleeps, and the movement has improved his digestion,” Pippa continued to say, then advising mothers out there. “Water activity is a great form of exercise you can do with your baby."

Pippa and James welcomed Arthur back in October

It’s sweet to find that baby Arthur is already following in his fit momma’s footsteps. Pippa has made it clear she's an avid swimmer, continuing to practice the sport throughout her pregnancy. She previously shared on Waitrose: “From personal experience, I’d confidently say I find it has been the most enjoyable and rewarding form of exercise since I found out I was expecting.”

“It’s comforting to know that it’s safe throughout pregnancy, and you don’t need to adapt and change too much (unlike most other sports),” she added. “It’s so good for you that you could swim every day – as long as you don’t overexert yourself – right up until the end of the third trimester.”

This has marked Pippa’s first public comment about Aruthur, after welcoming him in October of 2018 with James. At the time, a spokesperson told our sister magazine HELLO!: "James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well."