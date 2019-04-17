It’s no news the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have a large influence over their fans. From looks to beauty products and going after their dreams, the iconic sisters are ones to watch. But even though she herself is part of America’s most famous family, Kendall Jenner admits she didn’t always fit in with her sisters – including Kylie Jenner, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian. In an interview with The Telegraph, the Victoria’s Secret Angel reflected, "Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought, 'Oh no am I supposed to be more sexy like them?'"

Kendall confessed she didn't feel so confident about her body while growing up

The supermodel continued, ”My sisters are a lot curvier than me; they have boobs and I don't have boobs.” But besides feeling like an outsider for having a thin and slender figure au contraire to her sisters, the model, who rose to fame starring in the reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, also explained she felt out of place. “I almost felt like I didn't fit in for a part of my life. I'm not necessarily a lot like them," she confessed.

The supermodel admits she likes to do different things than her siblings "and that's OK"

Nonetheless, despite feeling like an outsider, the 23-year-old has made a name for herself through her modeling career and is a fashion and style icon to her over one hundred million followers. The brunette beauty has also accepted it’s not all that bad to be different from her siblings. "I like that I have a different vibe to everyone," she stated. "I like to do different things. And that's OK."

You may recall, Kendall is the only one of the six Kardashian-Jenner siblings that doesn’t have any children. Instead, the supermodel has been putting all her time and effort into her successful modeling career – traveling the world from one exclusive destination to the next.

As for the secret to her family's success? Kendall said, “"We're a very female-heavy, work-driven family. We all work really hard." Note taken!