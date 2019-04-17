Marc Anthony has nothing but praise for his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. The Vivir Mi Vida singer shared his joy about her recent engagement to Alex Rodriguez during the Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770 Order of the Golden Sphinx gala. “Yes, of course I am,” he told Us Weekly during the ceremony. Jennifer, 49, and Marc, 50, were married from 2004-2014 and share 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme. The Medicine singer and the MLB star announced their engagement on March 10. After dating for two years, Alex popped the question during a romantic getaway for two in the Bahamas.

During the course of their relationship, Marc has joined Jennifer and Alex as they support their children during special events. The Está Rico singer and the couple attended their children’s talent show in Miami in June. Last year, Jennifer got candid about reconnecting with her ex-husband and how music helped fix their relationship. “It actually repaired certain parts of our relationship that had been fractured from our marriage and our divorce and it made us friends again,” she said during and interview with Spotify.

