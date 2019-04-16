Roselyn Sanchez gets the 'works' and shares some movie magic from set in Vancouver

The work never stops for Roselyn Sanchez. The superstar actress took to her Instagram to give her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her latest gig. The 46-year-old shared a video live from the makeup chair on Tuesday, April 16. “Going through the works #Vancouver,” she wrote. In the mirror selfie, the mother-of-two sits in the glam chair as a woman stands behind her holding her hair. In a previous post, the Puerto Rican beauty gave her followers a look at some of the magic from the set. In the clip, Roselyn sits at a table in a chef’s uniform, as she pans the camera around a restaurant.

Roselyn Sanchez shared a picture from the set of her latest project Photo: Instagram/@roselyn_sanchez

“Hurry up and wait. #MovieMaking #IloveWhatIDo,” she captioned the video. The details behind the Grand Hotel actresses’ latest film have not been revealed. Earlier this month, the Devious Maids star shared a cute photo of her son Dylan reacting to his "mami" being away from home.” “Not very pleased Mami left him…But coming back very soon #DyliBoo,” she wrote on the post of her son giving an adorable pout during their FaceTime. Roselyn has been busy on the road and booked with various projects.

The Grand Hotel actress is currently filming in Vancouver Photo: Instagram:@roselyn_sanchez

Prior to her trip, the Sebi & The Land of Cha Cha author gave her followers a sneak peek at what she has coming up. The actress posted a series of photos on her Instagram from her time on the $100,000 Pyramid show. “I just finished in New York so now I’m back to Los Angeles for a few hours because then I’m going to Vancouver with the family,” she told the camera from the backseat of a car. “I came to do $100,000 Pyramid, a show with Michael Strahan.” Roselyn’s episode of the game show is set to air in June. Until then, the star is remaining mum about her latest film.