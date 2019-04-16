It’s a girl! On Tuesday, April 16, Today Show co-anchor Hoda Kotb announced she has adopted a second child: Hope Catherine. Hoda gave the joyful news to her work family over a phone interview that soon turned into an emotional conversation. "I'm feeding her and I can't believe it. I'm so happy she's here," she told her colleagues through happy tears. The TV personality also shared her first child, Haley Joy, 2, is ecstatic about becoming a big sister. “This morning at breakfast [Haley] was trying to feed her raspberries and I was like, 'Not yet, babe,''' Hoda joked.

Hoda announced her daughter Haley Joy is now a big sister Photo: Instagram/@hodakotb

"She was literally marching around saying, 'I'm a big sister!''' Back in 2017 the 54-year-old adopted her first child and even announced it in a similar way. In regards to her absence, Hoda called in to speak with her co-anchors which at the time included Matt Lauer, Jenna Bush Hager, Carson Daly, Al Roker and BFF Kathie Lee Gifford. "Instead of telling you, I'm going to show you something,” she said. "That little girl, Haley Joy, I'm crying, is my daughter."

Hoda went on to explain how she and her longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman found it in their hearts to raise another child. "You know what's funny? You think that you're full,'' she said. "That's exactly how I felt with Haley and Joel and everything. Joel and I were standing there when they hand you the baby, and it's the closest thing to a live birth you'll ever see, but in that moment I was like, 'Oh my God, my heart just grew. It's amazing. I can't believe it's happening."

Just a day earlier, Hoda hinted at the happy news with an Instagram post that read “Choose Hope.” Awww, it all makes sense now! Congrats to the happy family of four!