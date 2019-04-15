Serena Williams follows Meghan Markle's shower with bridal celebration for another famous BFF

Serena Williams was part of another A-list party. The tennis superstar took a break from mommy duties over the weekend to celebrate her gal pal Caroline Wozniacki’s bachelorette weekend. The 37-year-old and the rest of “Caro’s Crew” had some fun in the sun as they retreated to the Bahamas for the festive occasion. In one photo, the 28-year-old bride-to-be lounged in the sun next to the infamous island pigs, rocking a white bikini and a veil. Serena took to her Instagram to share a video of her in the mirror, showing off her black bachelorette swimsuit.

There was no caption needed for the Boomerang that saw the mommy-of-one playfully posing in the mirror, rocking her swimsuit and a pair of denim cut-off shorts. Caroline and Serena were in good company for the weekend. The athletes were joined by friends, Hannah Jeter, model Allie Rizzo and a few more of Caroline’s pals. It isn’t a girls’ trip without a performance. The wedding gang put their own spin on the classic Backstreet Boys hit, Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).

“@carowozniackibachelorette @backstreetboys and Vegas are not ready for us #caroscrew,” Alexis Olympia’s mother wrote next to the video of the bridal party dancing to the tune – and changing the words to “Caroline’s Bachelorette.” Serena’s celebration comes two months after she put together the baby shower of the century for her royal BFF Meghan Markle.

In February, Serena was joined by Amal Clooney, Jessica Mulroney, Abigail Spencer and more of the Duchess of Sussex’s close friends for an intimate affair at the Mark Hotel in New York City. The affair was nothing short of spectacular as it was held in the location’s $75,000 a night penthouse suite. Guests were also treating to a flower arranging course, and delicious treats by in house chef, Jean-Georges Vongerichten.