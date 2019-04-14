In an emotional Instagram post, Jessica Biel found herself getting teary-eyed while expressing her amazement at husband Justin Timberlake's relentless work ethic throughout his career and most recently in his Man of the Woods tour. "Hey Tennessee kid," the 37-year-old actress said referring to her hubby who hails from Memphis. "It's your last show, it's the last Man of the Woods show tonight, and I would say that I'm so proud of you."

The casually-dressed Biel who donned a camouflage cap spoke directly into the camera in a whisper, alerting watchers that her husband was getting ready in the next room. On site at the venue, Jessica wore minimal makeup and expressed her sadness that this would be the last time in a long while before she could watch her husband "doing [his] thing" on stage.

"I feel like that's the understatement of the century, and that somehow that I'd take ownership to what you've done this past year and a half," she goes on. While the couple, who married in 2012, are fiercely private about their four-year-old son Silas, they are very open about the love and affection for one another, especially on social media.

"I just am in absolute awe of you every night," she explains as her eyes begin to get watery. "To see you up there in your glory doing what you were put on this earth to do. You inspire me, you inspire Silas, you inspire everyone around you, all of your fans, all of your friends and family to work as hard and as with so much passion as you do."

The Can't Stop the Feeling singer responded in kind: "I mean… I’m not crying. You’re CRYING! I can’t with this message. I love you so much.” International Kissing Day was on Saturday, April 13, and we strongly suspect these two may have have sealed the romantic exchange with a kiss!